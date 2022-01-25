Burning issue

A GRASS roots bid to address problematic bonfires has been launched by a local community group.



The Ballymoney-based AIMS Project has engaged bonfire builders at 18 site across the borough to come up with the strategy.



Leaders who are themselves from communities, believe they can persuade young people to self-regulate and remove confrontation that often occurs with statutory agencies.

The result is their ‘Safer Bonfires Strategic Plan’ which focuses on five key areas: training, community engagement, self regulation, environmental awareness and alternate expressions of culture.

