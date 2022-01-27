Collins Aerospace Unite Union members to be balloted on industrial action

LEADING union Unite is preparing to ballot members at Collins Aerospace on strike action after the workforce rejected the company's latest "inadequate" pay offer.

Unite says that Collins Aerospace owner B/E Aerospace remains profitable despite a downturn in the aerospace sector and can afford to pay workers more.

After a second rejection by the workforce of the latest below-inflation pay offer from management, Unite confirmed that it was proceeding to ballot workers on strike action at the Kilkeel-based manufacturer.

Workers at Collins are seeking a pay deal that Unite the Union says "protects their households from a crunching reduction in living conditions".

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham warned the employer: “After the latest rejection of an inadequate, below-inflation pay offer, Unite is preparing to ballot workers at Collins Aerospace for strike action.

"To avoid unnecessary and damaging industrial action, management must reconsider their approach and address our members’ pay demand, especially given the looming cost of living crisis affecting every worker."

