Emergency surgery to cease in Daisy Hill - patients to be treated in Craigavon instead

ALL emergency surgeries which would normally have taken place in Daisy Hill Hospital will move to Craigavon from the end of next month.

The Southern Trust has confirmed the move, saying they are unable to attract enough staff to run emergency surgery safely in Newry.

Emergency Department services will not be affected at Daisy Hill and will continue to operate on a 24/7 basis.

In a statement, the Trust said: “From Monday, 28 February, all emergency surgical patients requiring inpatient assessment in the Southern Trust will be admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital until a full consultation on a sustainable future service model has been completed with outcomes agreed.

“Despite repeated recruitment advertisements, from the end of February, Daisy Hill will have one permanent Consultant General Surgeon out of six funded posts and Craigavon will have eight out of nine.

“The consolidation of emergency surgery to one site will allow the team to maintain the safety of the service for all Southern Trust patients whilst a longer term best-practice model is developed to improve both emergency and elective general surgery.

“In response to ongoing difficulties in recruiting and retaining consultant surgeons and having been shared with the Daisy Hill Pathfinder Group, the proposal was formally agreed at the January Trust Board meeting today (Thursday).”

