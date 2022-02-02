Cuts unlikely to avert rates hike

Bills set to rise amid mounting cost pressures

Decision time at Cloonavin

Council HQ at Cloonavin in Coleraine.

ROCKETING inflation, pay hikes and revenue streams lost to the pandemic have left the local council needing an extra £5.9m to maintain its current level of service over the coming financial year.

And so, as Causeway Coast and Glens councillors prepare to strike rates for 2022/23, they are being asked to consider “efficiencies” in a bid to keep bills as close to last year's as possible.

Minutes of January's Finance Committee meeting describe the council's £5.9m “adverse position” as “a worst case scenario”.

Senior officer are working under the assumption it will reduce by at least 50 per cent.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

