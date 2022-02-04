Covid conscious thief claimed he stole food because cashier wasn't wearing gloves

A NEWRY man claimed he stole hot food from a supermarket because he was nervous of Covid and the shop cashier wasn't wearing gloves.

Michael Ward, 22, of Mullach Alainn, was convicted of theft along with driving without insurance, obstructing police, being an unaccompanied 'L' driver and not displaying 'L' plates.

Newry Magistrates' Court heard that on 4 January this year, at 1.20pm, police were on mobile patrol on Edward Street in Newry when they stopped a car being driven by Ward.

Checks found he was not insured to drive the car and he only held a provisional licence.

Police also discovered the car was linked to a theft from Fiveways Supermarket in Newry from 1 January.

The store assistant manager had reporting become aware of two males acting suspiciously.

They saw the two men leaving, one with a hot food and a sandwich, making no effort to pay and the second man leaving with hot food and a bottle of juice, paying just for the bottle of juice.

After following them they were able to get the registration plate of the car.

When speaking to Ward after his detection at the roadside, he initially gave police false details, claiming he lived in England and giving the wrong date of birth.

Having been shown CCTV of him in the shop stealing the food he admitted it was him but claimed he didn't hand it to the cashier as they weren't wearing gloves and he was cautious of Covid.

Defence counsel told the court the incident occurred at a time when there was "a bit of instability in his life", saying he wasn't living with his mother at that point but was again now.

He said Ward was "very nervous about these proceedings".

In relation to the motoring offences, the court was told he was driving his friend's car, with his defence adding there was "no excuse for it" and he "knows there will be no tolerance of that from the courts".

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall scolded Ward for giving false details to police, saying it was "just a nuisance, the police will always find out who you are so don't waste anyone's time", and banned him from driving for six months, also imposing fines totalling £315, including a £15 offender levy.