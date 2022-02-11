South Down farmers urged to make views known 'before Poots runs small farmers out of the countryside'

LOCAL small holdings farmers in South Down are being urged to respond to the DAERA Future Agricultural Policy, which is out for consultation until next Tuesday (15 February).

In particular South Down MP Chris Hazzard is warning farmers to reject a "hidden proposal" to remove financial support for small holdings.

The Sinn Fein representative said: “Buried in among the various proposals in this consultation is a plan to increase the minimum claim size for resilience payments from three hectares to 10 hectares.

“I am astonished that this proposal has received so little attention from both the media and the industry.

“I do not exaggerate when I say, if this increase is allowed to go ahead it will rip the heart out of rural Ireland.

“Such an increase will remove one of the few safety nets that smallholdings farmers have and leave thousands vulnerable to bankruptcy.

“And that is just the direct effect; the knock-on consequences are just as bad.

“For example, the removal of this fund will have consequences for your farm business number, without which you cannot get planning permission to build in the countryside.

“Not content with driving farmers off the land, DAERA now seems intent on running future generations out of the countryside altogether.

“Is this the future that Minister Poots wants? To return us to the days of a small number of ‘Big House’ farmers owning all the land in an area?"

Mr Hazzard said there would also be a significant social and mental health effect if such a proposal was brought into law.

“This is to say nothing of the devastating effect this move will have on the mental health of farmers," he continued.

“For many smallholdings farmers, having a bit of land and a few cattle isn't about making money, it's as much a cultural and social enterprise as an economic one.

“Moving the cattle, drawing in silage, and purchasing meal gives isolated rural farmers a sense of purpose. It keeps the mind and the body active, it's something to talk about in the pubs, it's a chance to socialise at the mart.

“To take this away is to condemn them to isolation, depression and worse.

“I'm astonished that Minister Poots has concocted such a bare-faced plan to run the small farmers out of rural Ireland and appalled that DAERA is allowing him to do it.

“The consultation is on the DAERA website and closes on Tuesday, 15 February. I would urge every small farmer in South Down to make a submission to that consultation as a matter of urgency.”