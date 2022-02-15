Great Hilltown Knit Off to start this week

WOMEN of Clonduff is hosting a 'Hilltown Knit off 2022', with the first meeting this Friday, 18 February from 11am to 1pm.



The Group are on the hunt for anyone who may like to pass away an hour or two knitting or crocheting and chatting.

The Knit Off idea will be revealed on Friday! Then attendees can decide where and when they meet for the next couple of weeks.

Donations of wool, needles, crochet hooks and any other bits and bobs can be dropped off at the box at the Post Office at any time.

So go along to the meet up in the Lounge in Lowry's Bar this Friday, for chat and creativity.

Call 07540866986 to let organisers know you are coming and they'll have your name in the pot for tea and buns!