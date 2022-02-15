Plan to fly Trans flag from council offices in Banbridge

THE trans flag could be flown from council offices in Banbridge following a request by a Lagan River councillor to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

It is an annual event that take places on 31 March to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society.

Speaking at a meeting of the ABC (Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon) Council’s Governance, Resources and Strategy Committee on Wednesday, 9 February, Alliance Party councillor Eoin Tennyson told the chamber the transgender visibility day will take place on 31 March and called for a report detailing the cost to the council of marking this day be brought before February’s monthly meeting.

“Transgender visibility day is coming up on 31 March and it is really a request for a report to be brought back to full council,” said Cllr Tennyson.

“It is an opportunity for the transgender community to be visible and celebrated in the wider community.

“It is also an opportunity for the rest of us to consider how we can be allies to a community that faces discrimination, marginalisation and a lot of misinformation.

“We know they face huge inequality in terms of trying to access appropriate health care and face issues with transphobic bullying and hate crime and so on and given this, I think a very small gesture that we could take as an organisation in order to show support for transgender people within our borough would be to mark transgender day on 31 March.”

A technical detail forbids committees from taking decisions on items raised in the any other business section of the meeting that will result in a financial cost to the council.

Recognising this, Cllr Tennyson asked that members of the committee agree in principle to mark the day and that officers produce a report for the full council meeting at the end of the month detailing the expected cost to council.

“I am asking that we agree in principle to light our buildings pink and purple and also to fly the trans flag on 31 March,” said Cllr Tennyson.

“Obviously there is a small financial implication with that so I would ask a report is brought back outlining those implications so a decision can be taken at full council if members are agreed with that direction of travel.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray queried what type of report was required given the request made by Cllr Tennyson and was told that as it was raised as an item of any other business and a cost could be involved, a report would be necessary.

“Can I ask for clarity as for what kind of a report we are going to do on this?” asked Alderman Moutray.

“Councillor Tennyson has asked that council fly a flag and raise awareness around transgender people so what is the purpose around the report?”

Cllr Tennyson then explained the situation.

“This is an item of AOB so we can’t take a decision that has a financial implication, no matter how small so I am just asking the report be brought back to outline the financial implications,” he said.

“If members are happy, I would propose we accept the general principle tonight and then take the full decision when we have the figures at full council.”