5% pay rise for farm workers

THE Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed increases to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.

The Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for grades 3 – 6 by 5 per cent from 1 April. Therefore the proposed new rates are:

Minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment - £6.95 per hour

Grade 2 – Standard worker - £7.49 per hour

Grade 3 – Lead worker - £9.36 per hour

Grade 4 – Craft Grade - £10.06 per hour

Grade 5 – Supervisory Grade - £10.59 per hour

Grade 6 – Farm Management Grade - £11.50 per hour

Should the National Minimum Wage or the National Living Wage, as applicable, become higher than the hourly rates set out above then the hourly or other minimum rate will default to the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage, whichever applies.

Further, the Board propose increasing the accommodation offset by 5% to £47.25 per week.