Man accused of intimidating victim of Banbridge armed robbery given High Court bail

A MAN accused of intimidating the owner of a Banbridge ice cream parlour allegedly robbed by his friend has been granted bail at the High Court.

Christopher Gary George Nesbitt, 31, of Rathfriland Street in the town, is charged with intimidation of Darren Ogle, the owner of Oggies Dessert Bar in Banbridge.

Nesbitt lives at the same property as 51-year-old Philip Thomas James Magowan, who is accused of the armed robbery of the dessert bar on 29 January this year.

And he is alleged to have visited the shop on the day Magowan was arrested in connection with the robbery and told the victim he knew what car he drove and where he lived, allegedly warning him to "watch himself".

Nesbitt denies any wrongdoing and claims he simply visited the shop to ask Mr Ogle if he was sure Magowan was the culprit.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.