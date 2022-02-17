Funeral of Leitrim man who passed away in Ukraine to take place on Saturday

THE funeral of Leitrim man Kevin Gregory, who tragically passed away in Ukraine last weekend, is to take place on Saturday.

Kevin, aged 32, passed away suddenly in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Saturday, 12 February.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief and support from the local community.

A fundraiser set up to help bring Kevin home broke its £15,000 target within 48 hours of being set up.

His funeral is due to take place on Saturday, 19 February, with his remains leaving his late home on Ballymackilreiny Road at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church Dechomet.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by parents Kieran and Lisa, brothers Conor, Declan, Aodhán, Domhnall, Fionntán and Anton, partner Noza and niece Saoirse.