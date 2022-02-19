Mountain walkers take on Mourne Wall Challenge in memory of their late spouses

LOCAL intrepid mountain walkers and fundraisers, Gordon Fegan and Heather Cousins, along with some friends, took up the Mourne Wall Challenge, a daunting 14 peak walk, in the Mourne Mountains on 4 September 2021, in memory of their late spouses, Amanda Fegan and Ian Cousins, both of whom passed away suddenly aged just 43.

The 21 mile walk was completed in an elapsed time of 10 hours and 18 minutes, and moving time of 8 hours 12 minutes.

The amazing total of £5,545 was raised in the huge fundraising effort, with the impressive total allowing the purchase of five defibrillators, which were presented to representatives from the local area.

The organisers would like to thank all those who participated and supported the event to raise such a fantastic sum of money, to help purchase the life saving equipment, which could potentially save lives within the local community.