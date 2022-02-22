Dromore man and Banbridge business owner's swimming challenge making a splash for dementia charity

Dromore man and Banbridge business owner's swimming challenge making a splash for dementia charity

Kristian Graham's swimming challenge has raised over £1,000 for charity.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A DROMORE man and Banbridge business owner has raised more than a thousand pounds for the Alzheimer’s Society after taking on a month-long swimming challenge.

When Kristian Graham’s grandmother was diagnosed with the disease, the local man decided to participate in the Alzheimer’s Society’s ‘Swim for Dementia’ campaign last month.

Speaking to The Outlook, Kristian said: “When my grandmother was diagnosed with the illness, the reality of it really started to sink in.

“I thought this would be a worthwhile fundraiser to take part in and wanted to do something for a really important charity.”

The original challenge asks participants to swim about two, five or 10 miles in total, but Kristian decided to push himself and aimed to swim 50k in 30 days.

Kristian runs the Gadget Xchange store in Banbridge and when he announced his participation in the fundraiser, he received a wave of support from other businesses in the community.

The local businessman says he originally set out to raise £500 for the charity, but he has now raised double that amount.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639