Local MLA pays tribute to Christopher Stalford after sudden passing

UPPER Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds has paid tribute to her late colleague - Christopher Stalford, who suddenly passed away at the weekend.

Speaking of Mr Stalford, Mrs Dodds said: “I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to Christopher’s wife Laura, their four children and his dear mother.

“Christopher was a true public servant. In all the years that I have known him, his wit, his humour and his affectionate charm were key to his success as a politician. He dedicated his life to politics and longed to see communities in South Belfast flourish and thrive.

“He was a passionate advocate, a fierce debater- but always a loyal and tender friend to all.

“It was always abundantly clear, however, that Christopher’s greatest passion and joy in life was for his family.

“His smile and good spirit will be missed by his family, his constituents and indeed, his colleagues here at the Assembly.”