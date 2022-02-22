Local MLA pays tribute to Christopher Stalford after sudden passing

Local MLA pays tribute to Christopher Stalford after sudden passing
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

UPPER Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds has paid tribute to her late colleague - Christopher Stalford, who suddenly passed away at the weekend.

Speaking of Mr Stalford, Mrs Dodds said: “I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to Christopher’s wife Laura, their four children and his dear mother.

“Christopher was a true public servant. In all the years that I have known him, his wit, his humour and his affectionate charm were key to his success as a politician. He dedicated his life to politics and longed to see communities in South Belfast flourish and thrive.

“He was a passionate advocate, a fierce debater- but always a loyal and tender friend to all.

“It was always abundantly clear, however, that Christopher’s greatest passion and joy in life was for his family.

“His smile and good spirit will be missed by his family, his constituents and indeed, his colleagues here at the Assembly.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639