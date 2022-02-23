Rathfriland mum to brave Four Peaks Challenge in memory of ‘Molly-Moo’

A RATHFRILAND mother has organised a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospice in memory of her late daughter.

Sandra Hollingsworth lost her little girl Molly back in August 2018 and since then, the bereaved mum has worked hard to pay tribute to her daughter’s short life and keep her memory alive.

Affectionately known as 'Molly-Moo', Sandra’s daughter suffered from severe health complications throughout her life and needed round-the-clock care.

The local mum says she will always be grateful to the Children’s Hospice for their support during that time.

She says: “Molly died in my arms at the hospice.

“They were such a big help and offered me respite in order to sustain her 24-hour care.”

This August, Sandra will be joined by the other members of Mid-Ulster Mountaineers to take on a challenging trek across four peaks within four different provinces.

Additionally, five of the group’s members will also take on a 90-mile walk around Lough Neagh, the largest lake by area in the British Isles.

Sandra says: “We’re calling it the ‘Dander around the Pond’.

“It’s a lot of hard work ahead of us and a lot of training, but when it’s for Molly, I’ll do it.”

