Councillor calls in police over online 'harassment'

A LOCAL councillor says he has been forced to notify police following what he described as "persistent, sectarian online harassment".

Councillor Alan Lewis said such has been the constant nature of the harassment he has felt compelled to contact the PSNI.

The Slieve Croob Ulster Unionist representative said he believed there was one individual in particular behind the comments.

Councillor Lewis says: “I’m no stranger to the odd abusive tweet, text or comment, it unfortunately comes with the territory. This doesn’t mean I should turn a blind eye where my family is concerned. I usually keep note of these things but regrettably this time I have had to notify police, following persistent, sectarian online harassment.

“Since being elected, there is one individual who has continually, specifically focused on me, berated, criticised and attempted to libel me, tagging friends, family and colleagues. Each time a news article is posted he appears under it, posting vulgar or violent comments."

Cllr Lewis said he had become increasingly concerned when this individual began to post messages specifying his whereabouts and he confirmed police were now involved.

“On Thursday morning police arrived at my door at 8am to discuss these tweets. I can confirm that I’ve been forced to officially notify police and can advise that Newry CID are actively investigating."

