Six men raid Warrenpoint house in burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in the Warrenpoint area.

It was reported to police on Wednesday, 23 February that around six men entered a bungalow in the Ganna Way area sometime between 5pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 16 February.

A man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and two males aged in their 30s were then taken to the living room by a man as the other men searched the property.

There were no reports of any injuries and the men, who made off on foot towards the Knocknagreana area, are not believed to have taken anything during the incident.

The men, who spoke with local accents, were dressed in dark clothing, wearing baseball style caps and gloves during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1914 31/01/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .