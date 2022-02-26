Alleged Tesco fraudster from Castlewellan to face trial

A CASTLEWELLAN woman alleged to have abused her position to defraud Tesco of just over £2,000 is heading for trial.

Janine Patricia Brown, 34, of Lakeside Villas, Clarkhill Road, faces six charges of fraud by abuse of position.

She is alleged to have committed the six frauds on dates between 1 and 24 November, 2020.

The charges state that on a total of six different occasions, she "whilst occupying a position in which you were expected to safeguard or not to act against the financial interests of Tesco, dishonestly abused that position in that you made a false representation that you were entitled to a refund".

It is alleged the figures concerned ranged from £279 to £449 and the charges claim it was done so "with the intention, by means of the abuse of that position to make a gain for yourself or another, or to cause loss to Tesco or to expose Tesco to a risk of a loss".

Brown appeared via videolink from the officer of her solicitor for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) hearing at a sitting of Newry Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (16 February), where she stated she understood the charges against her and did not object to the holding of the PE.

A prosecutor stated she believed there was a prima facie case to answer, with no contrary submissions from her defence.

Brown told the court she did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges at this stage, nor did she wish to tender any evidence or any statement or evidence of a witness on her behalf at this stage of proceedings.

She was then reurned to appear at Newry Crown Court for her arraignment on 15 March, before being released on bail of £500.