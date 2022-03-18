Serious St Patrick's Day assault in Newcastle

Serious St Patrick's Day assault in Newcastle
POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Newcastle yesterday evening (Thursday, 17 March).

At approximately 11:15pm, officers received a report that a male had been assaulted in the Main Street area of the town, receiving a number of lacerations to his chest and cuts / bruising to his face.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number of 2122 of 17/03/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.   

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

