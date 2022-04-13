End of an era as Dromara GP hangs up his stethoscope

LOCAL doctor has paid tribute to his patients after retiring from his post of 37 years.

Dr Neville Hicks called time on his GP role at Dromara Surgery at the end of March, also stepping down from the position of Chairperson of the Dromara Group for Cancer Research UK.

Speaking to the Outlook, Dr Hicks said: “It has been a very rewarding career, I must say.

“I have been very lucky to work in a place like Dromara. The patients are so considerate there and I can’t imagine if I had been somewhere else I would have stuck things for quite as long,” he added.

