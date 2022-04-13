Former Outlook offices to be demolished

Former Outlook offices to be demolished

The former Outlook offices in Rathfriland which are to be demolished.

Matthew Dawson

Reporter:

Matthew Dawson

Email:

editor@outlooknews.co.uk

THE former offices of The Outlook in Rathfriland are to be demolished, should recently lodged plans receive the green light.

A proposal to knock down all of the existing structures on the Castle Street site has been lodged by the property's current owners, the PSNI.

Work on the site would also include the reducing below ground level of the site, with it to be then overlaid with compacted hardcore.

A new chain link fence will then be installed around the perimeter, along with an integral vehicular gate.

The premises have been vacant for the past 15 years since The Outlook moved to the current site on Main Street in the town.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639