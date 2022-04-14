Suspended jail term given to Annalong man (52) concerned in supply of drugs

Suspended jail term given to Annalong man (52) concerned in supply of drugs

The case was heard at Newry Crown Court.

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

AN ANNALONG man who got involved in the supply of cannabis has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Gary Maguire, 52, of Kilhorne Court in the village, was convicted at Newry Crown Court of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug on dates between 24 January and 1 July, 2020.

While the facts were not opened during the sentencing hearing, defence counsel stated Maguire had admitted "he had been supplying to a small group of people".

Defence counsel stated that Maguire had suffered a degree of ill health and "began taking oil resin" and then "found himself in the lockdown period with a reduction in payment through furlough".

"So he decided to go commercial," commented Judge Gordon Kerr QC.

Commenting ahead of sentencing, Judge Kerr continued: "Supplying a drug is a serious offence which, in normal circumstances, would automatically attract a custodial sentence.

"The amount you have tried to supply was limited to extent and there is an element of self-medication. That should be done by normal channels and not by setting up a cottage industry."

Referring to the fact he had been married for 25 years with a family and "good working history up until the time you were made redundant, as a lot of people were during the pandemic".

Noting that Maguire was classed as presenting a "low likelihood of reoffending", Judge Kerr imposed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years and a destruction order was made for all the items seized.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639