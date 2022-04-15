Council Chair opens book of condolence for Sligo murder victims

Council Chair opens book of condolence for Sligo murder victims
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason has opened an online book of condolence following the recent deaths of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo.

The book of condolence will be available online at www.newrymournedown.org/chairpersons-book-of-condolences. All messages in the online book will be recorded by the council and sent to Aidan and Michael’s families.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said: “On behalf of the citizens of Newry, Mourne and Down I would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of Aidan and Michael on their immeasurable loss.

“The online book of condolence will allow our residents the opportunity to record their sympathy and support."

Newry Town Hall and Down Leisure Centre were also lit up on Friday past, 15 April, in memory of the two men.

The Book of Condolence will close for signatures on Monday, 2 May, 2022.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639