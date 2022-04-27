Rostrevor skincare expert earns Miss World NI finalist place

A ROSTREVOR woman has recently been announced as the latest Miss World Northern Ireland finalist.

Lisa-Marie Saygivar is hoping to use this opportunity as a chance to promote more realistic beauty standards and encourage other women to embark on a journey of self-love.

The local businesswoman, who runs her own skincare line, spoke to The Outlook about her experience with learning to love herself after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as a teenager.

She says: “I was diagnosed with PCOS when I was 14-years-old and it had a really negative impact on my confidence, because it caused me to have a lot of acne and excessive hair growth.

“When you’re that age, that has a big impact and you’re worrying about why you have more acne than other people and why you’re a little bit hairier than the other girls your age.

“I went on a really long journey to basically develop self-love and become comfortable in my own skin.”

