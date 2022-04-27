Sinn Fein meet with farmers in Hilltown

SINN Féin have held a meeting in Hilltown Saleyard to hear directly from farmers and people in rural communities in South Down on the challenges they are facing.

Following the engagement with farmers on Monday night, Sinéad Ennis said: “Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for farmers and rural communities which are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and facing uncertain times as a result of Brexit and the withdrawal of EU funding.

“We held a public meeting in Hilltown saleyard to discuss with farmers and other rural dwellers from across South Down, Sinn Féin’s policies and positions on the future of the Irish family farm and agriculture across Ireland.

“Any plan for the future of agriculture must support our small family farmers, restore ANC payments and properly invest in rural communities.

“That also means ensuring that the minimum claim size remains at 3 hectares despite attempts by the DUP minister to increase it, which could put thousands of small farmers out of the industry.

“The decision by the Tories to end the red diesel rebate will also have a huge impact on farmers and small businesses who are already struggling with rising costs of material and production.”

Ennis continued: “Sinn Féin recognise the needs of our family farmers and rural communities and want to secure the policy changes required to protect their future.

"Now is the time to deliver for the people of rural Ireland and we are determined to do so.”