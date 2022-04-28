Dromore woman’s ‘Wearable Truth’ allows wearers to carry Bible quotes with them

A DROMORE woman has launched a unique jewellery brand for wearers to carry quotes of inspiration and faith with them wherever they go.

Melanie Bond has 20 years of experience in making bespoke pieces of jewellery and accessorising clients for special occasions such as weddings.

During the start of the first lockdown, Melanie decided to try her hand at making some new pieces of jewellery.

She told The Outlook: “Since I was spending a lot more time at home during the beginning of the pandemic, I decided to experiment a bit and make pieces with inspirational quotes.

“My husband uses a typewriter to write poems in his spare time and I decided to use that to type out phrases for people to wear in pendants.”

Melanie’s faith is an integral part of her life and many of the quotes depicted by her jewellery pieces are inspired by verses from the Bible that have resonated with her.

She says: “Lockdown was a time when a lot of people weren’t sure what was going on and there was so much uncertainty.

“A lot of these verses and quotes were very comforting to me at that time and I hope the jewellery will offer the same comfort to people who wear it.”

As Melanie’s creations began to attract the attention of more and more people, the local woman decided to launch a boutique, selling accessories, handbags, purses, scarves and handmade jewellery.

The items are sold both online and from Melanie’s studio by booking an appointment.

A special event was held at the Central Church in Belfast, where different pieces from the collection were modelled.

Local musician Maria Gilpin also put on a performance and Melanie’s step-father, Kevin Sambrook read extracts from his book, ‘Chosen’.

The book follows the life of Saint Patrick and Melanie has paid homage to Mr Sambrook’s work with one of the pieces from her jewellery collection.

The event attracted a massive turnout and since then, Melanie says she’s had plenty of people reaching out with interest in the ‘Wearable Truth’ collection

Melanie says: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive and I’ve received so many messages from people congratulating me on the launch.

“I haven’t had a chance to reply to everyone but I’m so grateful for all the support.

“I make bespoke pieces for gifts and occasions, from both the Wearable Truth range and my Melanie Bond jewellery line.

“I can incorporate favourite verses or symbolic elements.”

Among the many customers who attended the launch was Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

Mrs Lockhart said: “Melanie is an amazingly talented jewellery designer and I have loved watching her career blossom.

“What makes Melanie even more special is her integration of Biblical truths in her jewellery.

“This allows all those who wear it to just have that constant reminder of special words, verses, and thoughts that can at times just provide that comfort or encouragement needed to meet the days’ challenges.”

Mrs Lockart says she has also found comfort in wearing pieces from the ‘Wearable Truth’ collection, adding: “On many occasions I have been in Parliament wearing a piece of Melanie’s jewellery and have been uplifted by the message on it.

“It is a unique expression of faith, both for the designer and the wearer.

“For those of faith we now more than ever need the comfort of the living Christ close to us in an increasingly secular world.

“I wish Melanie every blessing with her new collection and look forward to her continued progression as a designer.”

Mrs Lockhart also spoke at the launch about the quote ‘For such a time as this', a Bible verse quoted in Melanie's jewellery which refers to the story of Esther.

Melanie says: “I'm totally delighted to have Carla’s support.

“I've known her for quite a while and over the years she’s been so encouraging with the business and even wore different pieces from the Wearable Truth range while she’s speaking in Parliament.”

If you’re interested in purchasing any of the pieces from Melanie's collection, you can find her boutique at: https://melaniebond.co.uk/