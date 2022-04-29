New M&S Banbridge foodhall to open next month

MARKS and Spencer has announced its new Foodhall in Banbridge is set to open on Tuesday, 10 May.

The new neon-lit M&S Foodhall will offer exciting new features, designed to turbo-charge the shopping experience for local residents.

M&S Banbridge will recruit 60 new colleagues to join its new team, which includes offering new roles to existing M&S colleagues as well as creating jobs for the local community.

Located at Bridgewater Retail Park, Banbridge the store will offer thousands of new product lines plus new high-tech ways to shop.

With a fresh market feel, bold neon lighting, ‘Pick your own’ eggs, and the arrival of Scan and Shop, M&S say it is set to take food shopping to a new level. Shoppers will also be able to enjoy new lower prices on its Remarksable ranges – including bread, milk and beef mince.

The store will also have a wine shop offering beers, wines and spirits as well as a wine tasting station, and an in-store bakery with a selection of fresh breads and pastries baked throughout the day so customers can always buy something fresh out of the oven.

Evan Mackay, M&S Banbridge Store Manager, has worked at M&S for eight years in various roles including Store Manager in Enniskillen and Carrickfergus. He said: “I’m delighted to be bringing M&S to the local community and feel incredibly proud to finally welcome our customers and talented team of colleagues to the hotly anticipated store. There’s so much to see – including a new cheese barge showcasing our best cheese selection.”

M&S Banbridge will also present the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service.

Customers can order online at M&S.com and the store will offer hassle free returns and with access to free car parking spaces, the store is ideal for convenient Clothing & Home collections. The store will also offer next day delivery for orders placed before 12 noon.

Evan continues: “We’re delighted to offer outstanding service for our customers. Along with our bespoke Food offer, busy customers will be able to easily collect and return online clothing orders with pick up available seven days a week.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re excited to see what proves popular as we welcome them for the first time. It will be a very emotional day for me and a great moment for the team. I hope lots of local customers will pop down and join us.”