Annalong woman to mark birthday with skydive for Mourne Stimulus

Annalong woman to mark birthday with skydive for Mourne Stimulus

Kathleen getting the feel of the parachute with Karl Biggerstaff, day care worker and brother Noel in the background.

Tammy-Lee Walsh

Reporter:

Tammy-Lee Walsh

Email:

tammy-lee.walsh@outlooknews.co.uk

TO CELEBRATE her upcoming birthday, an Annalong woman will be skydiving to raise funds for Mourne Stimulus Day Centre.

Kathleen Campbell was inspired to raise funds for the local charity as a way of thanking them for all the support they’ve provided her brother Noel over the years.

She told The Outlook: “I'm turning 55 in June and I fancied doing a skydive to mark it and I thought I may as well organise a fundraiser for it.

“I'm on the Mourne Stimulus Board of Directors and I know how much donations mean to the group.”

Kathleen is Noel's full-time carer and she has seen first-hand the tremendous work Mourne Stimulus does for other families in the community in her situation.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639