Police appeal as two hospitalised in crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Belfast Road area of Newry on Tuesday morning (10 May).



Sergeant Steven Lawson said: “We were made aware of the collision around 11.15am and attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"A man and woman were injured as a result of the collision, both were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.



“At this stage, we believe a silver Ford Fiesta pulled out from the Damolly Road onto the path of a blue Audi being driven southbound on the Belfast Road.



“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 564 of 10/05/22. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org ”