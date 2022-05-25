Four men arrested on suspicion of burglary and false imprisonment

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

DETECTIVES investigating an incident in Dunloy in December 2020 have today (Wednesday 25 May) arrested four men.

The men – aged, 26, 30, 36 and 55 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary and false imprisonment.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “The arrests relate to our investigation into a burglary and attack which took place on 24 December in 2020.

“That Christmas Eve night, a number of masked men forced their way into a house in the Moyan Road area of the village and assaulted the male occupant.  This was a brutal attack, in which the victim was cable-tied, and punched around the face and head.  He was left with injuries that required hospital treatment.

“This was, without doubt, a vicious, cowardly and terrifying ordeal.

“Our enquiries continue and I would reiterate our ask for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1948 of 24/12/20.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

 

