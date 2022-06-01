Crashed into wall after taking alcohol, cocaine and prescription medication

A WOMAN who overturned her car and crashed into a wall after having taken alcohol, cocaine and prescription medication has been disqualified from driving.

Emma Lloyd, 26, of Bodell Place, Seapatrick, was convicted of driving when unfit and driving without due care and attention at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on 6 August last year police were tasked to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Lurgan Road in Banbridge.

The car was on its side on the road with significant damage to the car and damage to the side of the roadway, as well as a wall.

When police arrived the ambulance was already there with Lloyd trapped in the driver's seat and appearing to be under the influence of either drink or drugs.

She was cut free and taken to hospital and a blood sample was taken, returning a result of 67 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 13 milligrammes below the legal alcohol limit of 80.

After her discharge from hospital she was interviewed and accepted she’d got in the car after having taken a cocktail of alcohol and cocaine, along with her prescription medicine.

Defence counsel stated Lloyd is now “receiving treatment for her use of cocaine”.

He said Lloyd had admitted the charge of driving without due care and attention but was contesting the charge of driving when unfit.

Commenting ahead of passing judgement, District Judge Eamonn King said: "By her own admission, she got in a vehicle having consumed alcohol, cocaine and prescription drugs.

“I have seen the photos in relation to the damage caused to both the car and the wall, she is lucky to have got out of this accident at all.”

Stating he was “satisfied” Lloyd had been driving when unfit, Judge King convicted her of both charges she was facing and banned her from the roads for a year.

Fines totalling £365 were also imposed, including a £15 offender levy.