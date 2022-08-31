WWII grenade sparks alert

A SECURITY alert was declared following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The area was cordondeoned off overnight but police said this morning the alert has ended.

Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.

“The device was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday, 30th August, evening who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device. They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”