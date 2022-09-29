Kingsmills PS closure moves a step closer

MOVES to close Kingsmills Primary School have taken another step forward with the Education Authority serving public notice of its proposal.

The proposal was opened to a pre-publication consultation earlier this year and this latest development is a further step in the process.

At that time both the local MLA William Irwin (DUP) and councillor David Taylor (UUP) had voiced their oppossition to the plan.

Councillor Taylor had warned closing the school would tear the heart out of the local community.

In its public notice the EA stated, “Notice is hereby given that a Proposal under Article 14 of the Education and Libraries (Northern Ireland) Order 1986 has been submitted by the Education Authority to the effect that:

Kingsmills Primary School will discontinue with

effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter.

“A copy of the Proposal and Case for Change may be inspected at the offices of the Education Authority, Grahamsbridge Road, Dundonald, BT16 1HS, between the hours of 9.00 am and 4.30 pm and www.eani.org.uk/school-management/area-planning.

Any objections or support to this Proposal should be lodged with the Area Planning Policy Team, Department of Education, Rathgael House, Balloo Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7PR or emailed to dps@education-ni.gov.uk within two months of the date of publication of this notice.

“Any letters of objection or support may be published on the Department of Education’s website, with appropriate redactions, if they are included in full in the submission on which the outcome of the proposal is decided.

The Department of Education and the Education Authority operate a regime of openness under the Freedom of Information Act. Letters of objection and information supplied to the Department of Education and the Education Authority may be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, if requested. (A fee may be charged for supplying this information).