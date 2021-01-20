Organisers' 'deep regret' as North West 200 is cancelled for second year

THE North West 200 is the latest major sporting event to fall to the wayside in 2021.

The popular races follow the Tandragee 100 in being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement issued this morning the Coleraine and District Motor Club said they had made the decision "with deep regret".

The statement continued, "The official advice from government and public health officials has made it clear the effects of Coronavirus will remain with us for some considerable time to come, despite the roll out of the vaccination programme. In those circumstances, and after much consideration, the Club committee feels it would be impossible to run this year’s event.

"A contingency plan that involved delaying race week from May until August has been given full consideration. However, with so much time, expense and personnel involved in the planning and preparation of the NW200, the risk in pursuing such a plan is too great because of continued uncertainty around both the effects of the virus on our community and the extent of the restrictions aimed at suppressing it."

The organisers said that their main priority was to ensure the safety and wellbeing of not only those involved in the event, but also the residents of the north coast area and further afield.

"It would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the organisers to limit the number of people who travel to the area during race week which, in turn, could pose a significant risk to the local population. That is a situation that cannot be contemplated," they added.

The club added that cancelling the event for the second year in a row was the only responsible course of action and urged everyone to follow the current government guidance.