Domestic championships at Kirkistown this Saturday

After the intense and sometimes frantic programme of the March race meeting at Kirkistown Racing Circuit, this Saturday’s (23rd April) car and superkart race meeting seems positively serene!

With no visiting classes, attention will focus on the domestic championships.

The Superkarts are the featured class at this meeting. All of the main contenders will be in attendance, including in the 250cc class, lap record holder, Stuart Coey, from Comber, veteran flier, Colin Menary, from Bangor and Brian Jones, from Craigavon. This class will easily be the fastest of all, on the day.

In the 125 cc class, watch out for Scott Greenaway, from Gilford, Ross Witherow, from Millisle, and Noel Lindsay, from Hillsborough.

The Saloons have a reasonable field. Nutt’s Corner driver, Donal O’Neill, will be hoping to renew his rivalry with Portadown’s Ralph Jess. Peter Baxter, from Lurgan, will be trying to get his recalcitrant Seat Supercopa to be reliable. If he succeeds, expect him to be at the very sharp end. The dark horse in this class is Michael Clune, from Blessington. He hasn’t been seen racing at Kirkistown in many years but this weekend he is bringing a Nissan Skyline R32 to the grid. This should be a potent car and Michael is no slouch behind the wheel.

In the Modi-5-Cup class for Mazda MX5s Gavin Kilkey, from Derry, is hoping for a reliable run. Francie Allen, from Moira, won last time out and will be looking to repeat the feat this time. However, David Cousins, from Ballywalter, Damian Moran, from Newry and Jim Kennedy, from Crossmaglen will all be trying to stop him.

The Kirkistown Fiestas have a strong field. The father and son team of Derek and Michael Graham, from Portadown, won a race apiece in March and each will be hoping to go a step further this time. Megan Campbell, from Strangford, had a nightmare March meeting due to car issues but will be hoping to be back in the thick of the action this time. Both Stewart brothers, Mark and Paul, from Belfast will be aiming for the front, as will Neville Anderson, from Banbridge.

Radical Sports Cars make up the bulk of the Roadsports field. Jim Larkham, from Newtownabbey, will be looking in his mirrors for his nephew, Steven, from Carrickfergus. He is getting quicker every time he races, having set the fastest lap of the class in March. Belfast’s John Stewart makes his debut in the class in a PR6. He is no stranger to racing, having campaigned single seaters for many years. Dundrod’s Ivor, “The Driver” Greenwood is also out in his extremely quick Prosport. Bernard Foley, from Blackrock, is the sole Crosslé entrant in his 42S.

Finally, the Formula Ford 1600s have a small grid but it is full of quality. David Parks, from Ballina, and David McCullough, from Ballymena, had a scary coming together on the back straight in March, which caused the retirement of both drivers and some hefty repair bills. However, both are back and each should be in contention for wins.

The Randalstown Rocket, Alan Davidson, will be there in his aging Mondiale M89S, as will Ballycastle hot shoe, Brandon McCaughan, in a similar machine. Both are at a disadvantage against the more modern makes but that doesn’t seem to hinder either driver. Robert Johnston, from Crumlin, is debuting his brand new Ray. He has done very little miles in it and will be happy to get two full races completed.

Qualifying starts at 9am, with the first race scheduled for 10:40am.

Admission is £12 for anyone over 15 years.