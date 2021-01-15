What Car? - Car of the Year 2021

Britain’s cheapest new car, the Dacia Sandero, has been crowned the 2021 What Car? Car of the Year by Britain’s leading consumer reviews and car buying brand.

The top award, revealed by What Car? in association with ALA (a leading Gap insurance and warranty provider) was given to the Sandero 1.0 TCe 90 Comfort, which costs £11,595. However, prices for the Sandero start from £7995, making it many thousands of pounds cheaper than its best-selling rival, the Ford Fiesta, which starts at £16,385.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “The Sandero’s price is scarcely believable when you consider that our expert testing has shown it to be the equal of or better than most of its higher-priced rivals. In the eyes of our test team it stood out for being delightfully comfortable, incredibly spacious and for its suite of modern safety aids and technology.

“In the wake of an incredibly tough year, and with the prospect of hard times economically ahead, the Sandero is the perfect new car for the moment. It will put a smile on the face of any buyer, but even more brilliantly, it is priced at a level where it can appeal to everyone, including buyers who would normally be considering used cars. It redefines what’s possible at this price point, and underlines that even brilliant new cars do not have to break the bank.”

The Sandero wasn’t Dacia’s only winner, with the popular Duster SUV also being named Best family SUV for value.

The only area of the new car market that grew in a difficult 2020 was electrified cars. What Car?’s 2021 Small Electric Car of the Year was named as the Volkswagen ID.3, while the Tesla Model 3 scooped Large Electric Car of the Year, with both awards sponsored by electric car subscription service, Onto. The Skoda Octavia iV Estate won the Plug-in Hybrid Car of the Year Award.

The Safety Award was also won by the Volkswagen ID.3, the brand’s first bespoke electric car, with Tesla taking the Technology Award for offering customers the opportunity to update their cars over-the-air rather than requiring improvements to be implemented in dealerships. Both awards were backed by Thatcham Research, the safety, security and technology specialists.

The Reliability Award, supported by car-buying and selling website CarGuide and based on the feedback of more than 10,000 readers of their real-life experiences with their car, was won by Lexus.

