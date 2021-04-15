New SEAT Ibiza: refreshed and ready for the city

The SEAT Ibiza has been a key pillar of the brand’s success since it was first introduced in 1984 and, after 37 years, five generations and nearly six million sales, it’s SEAT’s most successful vehicle to ever roll off the production line. The updated, fifth-generation model is aiming to maintain that winning performance as a key model in its segment in Europe.

“The SEAT Ibiza is an icon in the automotive industry and one of the key pillars of the brand,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT and CUPRA. “The refreshed fifth-generation’s new exterior modifications and interior revolution, together with new levels of connectivity and safety mean it’s ready to continue the success story.”

Designed, developed and produced in Barcelona, at SEAT’s headquarters in Martorell, the new SEAT Ibiza will enter production in the third quarter of the year.

Exterior design

The SEAT Ibiza is well known for its iconic and youthful design, defined by its perfect proportions. The new model is defined by subtle additions to the vehicle’s exterior aesthetic that enhance the already characterful visual.

Lighting technology is a central part of any vehicle’s ‘face’ and the SEAT Ibiza now integrates full LED technology as standard. Eco LEDs are standard on SE and SE Technology models, while FR models upwards get full LED technology, offering better visibility with lower energy consumption.

The Ibiza’s side profile maintains its short overhangs, with wheels pushed out to the four corners of the vehicle, providing stability and highlighting its dynamic ability. The visual proportion of the vehicle is further accentuated with the introduction of three new alloy wheel designs – two 17” (FR, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux trims) and one 18” option (FR Sport). There is a 15” alloy and 16” machined alloy wheel also available (SE and SE Technology respectively).

Another indication of the Ibiza’s update is the inclusion of model’s name in embossed handwritten lettering. Additionally, the SEAT logo is finished in two-tone chrome – matte on the front fascia and gloss finish on the borders.

SEAT Ibiza is now available in a range of nine colours, including two new finishes: Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue.

Interior design

The SEAT Ibiza’s interior represents a design and technology revolution. New materials and technology systems improves its dynamic character with a greater level of perceived quality.

The new floating central infotainment system display is the heartbeat of the digital core. The screen has increased in size by more than 20 per cent compared to its predecessor – the standard screen is now 8.25” (SE trim only) – with the larger 9.2” screen on SE Technology models and above. In addition, its higher position in the cabin – at the driver’s eye line – improves its ergonomics and ensures it’s safer to operate.

Additionally, a high-resolution 10.25” Digital Cockpit (driver binnacle) on FR Sport and Xcellence Lux models lift the Ibiza’s interior into the digital age.

Improvements have been made throughout; one highlight is the completely new soft dashboard, as well as the new ergonomic multifunction Nappa leather steering wheel, which deliver a greater level of refinement.

The use of lighting technology adds to the Ibiza’s personality. The driver and passenger air vents have been redesigned and the surrounds now illuminate (LED technology) – Honey (SE trim), Daring Red (FR) and Burgundy (Xcellence).

The boot space’s total capacity remains at 355 litres, making it one of the best in class, and accessing the space is easy with a low loading height.

Connectivity

Life is becoming increasingly digital and the new SEAT Ibiza is now fully connected with in-car connectivity (online-based functions and services; Full Link including wireless access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto wired) and out-of-car connectivity with SEAT CONNECT.

With the integration of the wireless Full Link system, customers can access their digital lives no matter what device they use, be it Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It simplifies the process of bringing in contact lists, music and navigation systems, all accessed via the intuitive, floating central touchscreen or integrated steering wheel controls.

Natural voice recognition makes using the technology safe and simple, much like consumer electronics home assistants (saying “Hola Hola” wakes up the system, or it can be activated via the steering wheel-mounted button). Voice recognition allows the user to interact with the infotainment system using natural commands, making corrections and referencing previous commands. So, whether you need to find navigation information or search for music, it is quicker and easier.

Two Type-C USB ports in the front of the cabin allow users to quickly connect, transfer data and recharge devices.

Online Connecitvity via the embedded SIM (eSIM) means that Ibiza will never lose its connection to the digital world and allows users access to the latest infotainment apps, as well as be able to offer new digital products and services throughout its lifetime.

The built-in eSIM delivers the eCall service which directly contacts emergency services should an incident occur, adding yet another level of safety to the vehicle. If an eCall is triggered, vital data is sent to the emergency services also, including position (based on GPS data), engine type, and number of passengers, making it easier for them to assist.

Online Connectivity also allows some infotainment functions to use real-time information from the cloud, enhancing the traditional navigation system. Real-time traffic information will re-route the navigation if there is an incident ahead, as well as informing the driver of the location, opening times and current prices of both car parks and fuel stations. For those who don’t want to be limited to the radio they listen to, new Ibiza brings online radio into the cabin, allowing the customer to listen to any online radio station they choose, even if it’s from a different country.

The next level of connectivity is being made available to Ibiza customers with the introduction of the SEAT Connect app. Downloadable to their smartphone device, it gives remote control to a range of functions that will maximise ownership enjoyment and improve safety.

From the SEAT Connect app, users can remotely access driving data of previous journeys and remaining range, parking position, lock and unlock the doors, set up speed alerts so they can be warned if someone using their vehicles is driving too fast, be alerted if their vehicle has been stolen, or activate the horn and turn signals to find the car more easily in a crowded car park.

Safety and convenience

The new SEAT Ibiza integrates a range of new driver assistance systems, making it safer than ever before.

Building on the breadth of systems already in place, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Front Assist, and Tiredness Recognition, the updated vehicle now combines some of the most advanced driver assistance systems available in this segment.

Travel Assist* offers semi-autonomous driving so that the vehicle can change its cruise speed with the flow of traffic.

Additionally, Lane Assist ensures the vehicle is always centred in the lane, while Traffic Sign Recognition means the vehicle always knows the speed limit of the road the vehicle is travelling on and visually alerts the driver.

The new vehicle also benefits from Side Assist*, which adds an extra layer of protection when changing lanes on a motorway. Front and rear-facing radars monitor the vehicle’s blind spots up to 70 metres and will alert the driver if another vehicle is detected.

Finally, High Beam Assist* has been added to the Ibiza’s long list of advanced technologies. The system uses a front-facing camera to detect vehicles in front, travelling in either direction and will automatically switch the lights between high and low-beam as necessary.

Powertrains

Under the bonnet, the new SEAT Ibiza will offer a trio of three-cylinder petrol powertrains; an 80PS, 95PS and 110PS model.

The entry three-cylinder 1.0 litre MPI petrol engine is matched to a five-speed manual transmission. The unit’s multi-point injection system helps the engine deliver excellent response at low-to-mid engine speeds, while the 80PS power output and 93Nm of torque mean that it offers enough to handle the demands of modern-day driving.

Direct-injection technology is used throughout the rest of the engine line-up, with two 1.0 EcoTSI options available.

The 1.0 EcoTSI 95PS (70kW) unit, linked to a five-speed manual transmission, provides 175Nm of torque. The final unit delivers 110PS / 200Nm and is linked to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.