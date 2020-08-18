Less than two weeks left for residents to decide future of recycling

RESIDENTS of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have just under two weeks left to register their preferred option for the future collection of their dry recyclables.

A public consultation which was launched in July to provide households with an opportunity to select either a Green Bin or a Wheelie Box, is set to close on Friday, August 28.

A number of different systems are currently in operation across the borough and the council now plans to introduce a fully harmonised service that will be rolled out to all 82,000+ households from next year.

Householders can opt for a standard 240-litre green bin, which allows for a wide range of dry recyclable materials including glass bottles and jars to be placed in the bin and collected every fortnight. This system is already in use across the wider Banbridge and Craigavon areas.

The other alternative is a wheelie box consisting of three stacked boxes, each of which accept different materials and fit into a wheeled stand with a pull handle.

With a capacity of 150 litres, it is an enhanced version of the kerbside box system already in use across the wider Armagh area.

The public consultation process comes almost a year after an Armagh man drafted a nine-point-thoughts-to-ponder note for the attention of the ABC Borough Council and Bryson Recycling.

The Thornleigh resident’s grievances last October stemmed from the fact that for the past 17 years, recycling bins - known as ‘kerbies’ - have been used in the Armagh City area.

And his conclusion after all that time? ‘They’re not fit for purpose’.

Speaking at the time, he Gazette reader, who requested anonymity, said: “As a user of this service, I am running up and down the estate I live in on a regular basis to find my bins. I have just come back from my fifth search this year to find my kerby bins - and the associated lids - as they have blown away once again through the estate. The wind picked up overnight and one good gust means the bins are away.”

Lord Mayor Councillor Kevin Savage recently encouraged as many residents as possible - irrespective of where they live in the borough and which system they are currently using - to take part in the consultation, ahead of the August 28 deadline.

“Your views are vital in helping us introduce a standardised waste management solution that is the preferred option among service users, ensures the highest levels of customer satisfaction, increases household recycling participation rates and leads to greater efficiencies in the long term.”

Only one response is permitted per household and the consultation is available for all residents of the borough by visiting the council website at

https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/