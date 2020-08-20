Storm Ellen: Fallen trees make roads impassable

MOTORISTS are urged to be cautious this morning as a number of fallen trees have been reported on local roads.

Storm Ellen battered the area overnight leaving a trail of destruction as fallen trees and branches have rendered some roads impassable.

There have been reports of trees down on Orchard Road, Fyfin Road, Curleyhill Road, Killeter Road and Killymore Road, Newtownstewart.

With stormy conditions expected to continue throughout the day with high winds and rain, the public are urged to remain safe.

Members of the public seeking updated information and emergency contact details are urged to use the NI Direct website www.nidirectni.gov.uk.

Road users are being advised to regularly check the Traffic Watch NI in relation to road closures and not to make any unnecessary journeys. - www.trafficwatchni.com