Ten new cases of virus in council area in past seven days

THERE have been ten confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area within the past seven days.

Latest Department of Health (DoH) statistics show that, to date, a total of 13,408 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the area, with 244 individuals testing positive.

There have been four 'indeterminate' test results.

Today (Thursday), the department's online dashboard reported that there has been 51 new positive cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 6,556.

No further deaths have been recorded by the department, meaning its death toll remains at 559.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the province is a concern.

He says local lockdown measures or other restrictions could soon be reimposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in NI.

This afternoon Mr Swann is expected to recommend to the Executive the tightening of restrictions.

It is thought he will recommend lowering the number of people allowed to meet indoors from 10 to six.

Mr Swann is scheduled to address a press conference with Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, later today.