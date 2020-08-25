Assault victim required surgery for injuries

Assault victim required surgery for injuries
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

POLICE in Strabane are investigating a serious assault on an 18 year-old man on August 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The victim was set upon on in Castle Street at around 11.10pm.

"He sustained a fractured eye socket, which required surgery, and a fractured cheek bone as well as extensive facial bruising.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the assault or captured any footage of it, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 744 20/08/20." 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639