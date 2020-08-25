Assault victim required surgery for injuries

POLICE in Strabane are investigating a serious assault on an 18 year-old man on August 14.



A PSNI spokesperson said: "The victim was set upon on in Castle Street at around 11.10pm.

"He sustained a fractured eye socket, which required surgery, and a fractured cheek bone as well as extensive facial bruising.



"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the assault or captured any footage of it, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 744 20/08/20."