Game of Thrones plans get go-ahead
ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has approved plans to provide a Game of Thrones themed tourist attraction.
The plans, lodged by the Banbridge-based Linen Mill Studios, include a proposed change of use and extensions of existing building to provide the studio tour.
The proposals also include retrospective planning permission for the demolition of the existing building, retention of a steel structure, retention of an earth bund on the western edge of the site and retention of a concrete slab to the existing culvert.
The works further include the retention of
stockpiles to facilitate road construction and a wild flower area, and retention of retaining.
A retail area, associated office areas, storage area, restaurant and associated terrace, cafe area, administration and staff welfare areas, staff and disabled parking area, landscaping and new site access point to the Ballievey Road and
improvements to the Ballievey Road/Drumneath Road/Castlewellan Road junction also make up part of the plans.

The decision follows a meeting of ABC Council's planning meeting today (Tuesday).
More to follow.

