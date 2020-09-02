Armagh business closes temporarily after positive COVID-19 case

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

AN Armagh business has temporarily closed its Head Office after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Philip White Tyres, whose Head Office is located on Station Road and includes their warehouse and wholesale departments, explained the news to customers in a post on Facebook this afternoon.

“All our other branches both retail and commercial (Armagh, Mallusk, Campsie and Dungannon) and our breakdown service are operating as normal during this time,” they added.

“Our warehouse deliveries will be operational from Friday (04/09/20).

“As a business, PWT have followed all safety guidelines issued by the government. However to ensure the safety of our staff and customers, we will be conducting a stringent deep clean and sanitation fogging over our head office premises today (02/09/20).

“We have conducted our own business contact tracing and all our staff at this premises will be tested.”

