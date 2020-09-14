Civic Centre staff member tests positive for coronavirus

ABC Council rates to rise by 2.48%
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A MEMBER of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's staff based at Craigavon Civic Centre has tested positive for coronavirus, the council has confirmed.

The member of staff was last in the building on Tuesday, September 8, and was not in direct contact with the general public as part of their duties.

In a statement the council added, "When notified Council's Corporate Coronavirus Response Co-ordination Protocol was immediately actioned. This included additional cleaning of the staff member’s office area, associated touch points and communal areas within the building.

"A risk assessment was completed and the building was fully operationalised for work as normal this morning (Monday).

"The staff member is now in self-isolation, and we wish our colleague well during this time."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639