Year 14 pupils at Keady school told to stay at home tomorrow after positive COVID test

YEAR 14 pupils at St Patrick's High School in Keady have been told to stay at home tomorrow (Tuesday) after another positive Coronavirus case was confirmed at the school.

In a message sent out by the school this evening they said that they had received notification of the test late this evening.

"While we seek further guidance from PHA in the morning, Year 14 students should not attend school tomorrow," said school principal Dr Fionnuala Moore.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed.

"Parents with any questions or concerns are welcome to contact the school."

It comes after a positive test was confirmed at the school at the start of last week.