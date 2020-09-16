Police investigate report that man 'exposed himself'

POLICE in Limavady are appealing for information following the report of a man who exposed himself in the Alexander Road area of Limavady on Wednesday afternoon (September 16).

The male is described as being of being in late 60s, with short grey hair, wearing a leather jacket and jeans.

Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1227 of 16/09/20.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.