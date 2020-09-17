Leisure centre staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of staff at Riversdale Leisure Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, council has confirmed.

The centre has temporarily closed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: "Following confirmation earlier today that a staff member at Riversdale Leisure Centre has received a positive COVID-19 test, as a precaution and in line with safety procedures and PHA advice, the council has decided to close the facility and cancel all bookings for classes, gym and swimming sessions for today."

The spokesperson said the safety of staff and customers remain the prime concern of council and reassured the public that every precaution has been taken in relation to this matter including additional cleaning of surfaces and contact points as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson reassured the public that the situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis and the appropriate action is being taken to protect staff and the public.

"The council intends to reopen the facility as soon as possible and any further updates will be provided," the spokesperson added.

