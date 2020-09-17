Speculation BT60 set to be added to list of restricted areas

SPECULATION is growing that the BT60 post code area will be added to the list of places where greater coronavirus restrictions are imposed.

Currently people living in Ballymena town, those who live in the Belfast council area and with postcodes which take in areas north east of Ballymena, and parts of Glenavy, Lisburn and Crumlin are subject to greater restrictions.

in those locations people cannot visit other people's homes, but there are some exemptions, which include those in a social bubble with one other household and those with caring responsibilities including childcare.

Other exemptions include essential maintenance, supported living arrangements and visits required for legal or medical purposes.

No more than six people from two households in the affected areas will be allowed to gather in a private garden.

And people living in them are being advised not to travel outside the zones unless it is necessary.

According to the reports the restrictions would come into place from tomorrow night. A statement is due shortly from Health Minister, Robin Swann.

More to follow...