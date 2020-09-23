New COVID testing centre to open at Kernan

A NEW temporary mobile testing facility for coronavirus is to open on Friday at Kernan's all-weather pitch.

This is to allow MOTs to resume at the test centre located in Carn.

A statement from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said that council officers "have been working to support the national Test, Track and Trace initiative".

This will be a drive through site, and will replace the current site located at the Craigavon MOT Test Centre, to allow for MOT Services in the area to recommence.

Due to the demand for testing the Centre will become operational from Friday, September 25, with preparatory work commencing immediately, and will be in place until further notice.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kevin Savage said, “Council is keen to support this vital work within our community and I would like to thank the public for their understanding during this time.

"I would encourage all members of our community to seek testing if they are displaying coronavirus symptoms as outlined by the Public Health Agency (PHA), and to continue in your efforts to support each other by washing your hands, practicing good respiratory hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask where appropriate.”

For more information regarding booking a test please go to https://www.nhs.uk/