Murphy allocates £165million for culture, businesses and capital projects

THE Executive has today agreed Covid-19 funding allocations of £165million which will see a funding injection for business, infrastructure, culture, schools and local councils.

Making the announcement, Conor Murphy said: “As an Executive we have been considering our approach to economic recovery to ensure that the funding we have available makes the greatest possible impact.

“I am pleased to announce £29million for cultural recovery. This on top of the £4million previously allocated means that a total of £33million is going to this important sector.

“Over £29million is being provided for a range of business interventions including support for the tourism industry and a Holiday at Home voucher scheme as well as investment in skills and youth training and further business support.

“£40million is being allocated to ensure local councils can continue to provide essential services and support those in need.

“Recognising the importance of capital projects to stimulating our economic recovery, £14.8million is being allocated for the A6 Flagship with £15million being provided to NI Water to accelerate a number of projects.”

Other allocations include:

* £11.4million Waste Management

* £9.2milion for schools (schools reopening (£8million), Pre-School Settings (£1million) and * (£200,000 for Special Educational Need support)

* £5.8million University Research & Development

* £3.5million for Higher and Further Education PPE

* £5million to support Roads Winter Service

* £1.6million for the COVID Track, Trace and Protect App

Minister Murphy continued: “The allocations made today will provide vital help to businesses as well as continuing to protect the vulnerable.”

The Executive recognises the health service will require additional funding to continue the fight against Covid-19 and is holding £600million centrally pending an assessment of costs. £55million is also being held centrally for further sectoral interventions including support for the bus, coach and taxi industry and to cover any future PPE requirements.